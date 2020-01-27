Slovenian PM Sarec resigns and seeks early election

Slovenian center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he was sending his resignation to parliament on Monday and called for an early election, saying his minority government could not push through important legislation. "With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfill them after an election," Sarec told a news conference.

Just before his statement, the national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

