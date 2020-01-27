Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian govt has failed thoroughly on CAA, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that the European Union (EU) Parliament being set to introduce an anti-CAA resolution shows that the central government has failed thoroughly on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its decision is being criticized across the globe.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:30 IST
Indian govt has failed thoroughly on CAA, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that the European Union (EU) Parliament being set to introduce an anti-CAA resolution shows that the central government has failed thoroughly on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its decision is being criticized across the globe. "The image of our country has been tarnished by sheer political manoeuvring by this dispensation. Out of 751 MPs, 599 MPs of European Parliament on 5 groupings are going to draft resolution on CAA and Kashmir. It is a clear testimony that our foreign ministry and the government have failed thoroughly," Chowdhury said here.

"Across the globe, the decision of the government is being criticised much to the discomfiture of the Indian government," he added. "The government is saying it is an internal issue but the fact is the issue cannot be contained internally because it has a global ramification. The United States, the EU and various Asian countries have been raising questions regarding the democratic ethos of our country," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shedding tears for Muslim sisters at the time of triple talaq legislation. He should now go to Shaheen Bagh where those mothers and sisters have been agitating for the last couple of weeks, if he is honest," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch

Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Irans Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile d...

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the worlds second largest economy after the country ex...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020