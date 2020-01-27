Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coffee offer fails to thaw out Mamata-Dhankhar ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:36 IST
Coffee offer fails to thaw out Mamata-Dhankhar ties

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has had frequent run-ins with Mamata Banerjee, tried to call a truce with her and even requested for a seat for his wife in the chief minister's enclosure at the Republic Day event here which was declined by state authorities over "protocol" issues. A highly placed official at the state secretariat said on Monday the government had received a request from the Raj Bhavan to accomodate the first lady in the enclosure meant for the chief minister at the main Republic Day function on the Red Road.

"There was a request to make arrangements so that the first lady's seat is near the CM's. But that could not be entertained due to certain protocol considerations," the IAS officer told PTI, wishing not to be named. The Dhankhars were seen engaged in a brief conversation with Banerjee after the function had ended on Sunday.

The governor even posted some photographs of him and his wife Sudesh with Banerjee on Twitter. "Some glimpses just before leaving the parade for Raj Bhawan. Communication in any form can only lead to affirmative way forward," Dhankhar had tweeted after the event.

Later that evening, Banerjee attended the Raj Bhavan 'At Home', but cold vibes between them were in evidence again. After the national anthem had been played at the beginning of the function, the Dhankhars and Banerjee took their seats at the table, but minutes later the chief minister shifted to a corner surrounded by top state government functionaries and their security detail.

The 'At Home' ended with the playing of the national anthem and Banerjee walked towards Dhankhar. As she was about to leave after exchanging pleasantries with him, Dhankhar requested the CM to come over some day for a "dialogue over a cup of tea or coffee". Banerjee smiled broadly and looked at Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha for some time, before leaving the venue without making a commitment.

"Moments while the Honble Chief Minister is leaving the Reception at Raj Bhawan. While parting indicated to her that we must soon engage in dialogue in larger interest. Hopefully it should mature soon enough," Dhankhar tweeted. He also posted some photographs of the event that showed him and the chief minister together.

Dhankhar had a brief interaction with Banerjee during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the city. "Had impromptu interaction with Honble Chief Minister yesterday after PM Modi inaugurated sound and light show at Howrah Bridge. Renewed my offer of meeting over a cup of Tea or Coffee," he had then tweeted.

There's many a slip between the cup and the lip! PTI SCH SK RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. military confirms plane crash in Afghanistan, disputes claims it was brought down

The U.S. military said on Monday an E-11A aircraft crashed in Afghanistans Ghazni province, but disputed claims that the Taliban had brought the military plane down. Senior Afghan officials told Reuters the authorities had rushed local pers...

Report: Chargers have 'moved on' from QB Rivers

The Los Angeles Chargers have informed Philip Rivers that they are moving on from the veteran quarterback, FOX Sports Jay Glazer reported on Monday. The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers, Glazer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Mon...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. MLB Networks Jon Heyman said the Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide to two-week low on China virus fears, safe havens gain

Stocks markets tumbled worldwide on Monday and investors worried about the possible economic impact of the coronavirus drove up the price of safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and government debt. Chinas yuan slid to a 2020 low and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020