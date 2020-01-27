Left Menu
Assam to thank Modi, Shah for resolving decades-long Bodo issue: Himanta Sarma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate the resolution of the Bodo issue by organising a mega rally, likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Assam's Kokrajhar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:16 IST
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate the resolution of the Bodo issue by organising a mega rally, likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Assam's Kokrajhar. Speaking to ANI, Assam Deputy Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated that the state unit would want to thank the central leadership for preserving the territorial integrity of Assam.

"Moreover, the Bodoland community will have the highest level of autonomous model of governance in their jurisdiction. This is a historic day for Assam. We have invited PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to address a rally in Kokrajhar to celebrate this historic decision on February 7," Sarma said. He pointed out that the accord signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah is historic.

"Four factions of NDFB and other civil society organisation of Bodoland community have signed an agreement with the Government of India and Assam reaffirming territorial integrity of Assam. More power to both linguistic and academic, cultural to the Bodoland people," he said. He also pointed out that Shah had worked on this agreement since his last visit to Assam.

"He created an agenda for himself and recently signed an agreement with Brus ending decade long problem and today Bodo accord. There will be more two-three agreements which will ensure complete peace in the North East region," he said. Sarma said that no central government had taken initiative in North East. "Only the Modi government had shown extra love for North East region," he said.

Reacting on the controversy over statements made by student leader Sharjeel Imam he said the Assam police would soon arrest him. "We will arrest him. In the North East region, we will not tolerate Shaheen Bagh. Even Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, it is patronised by fundamental and communal forces. I believe people of India are looking at the design and people will protest Shaheen Bagh kind of protests because you can't allow a particular fundamentalist people to hijack this country," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

