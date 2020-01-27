Left Menu
Iran foreign minister calls Trump peace plan for Middle East "delusional"- tweet

  • Tehran
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:23 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:16 IST
File photo

Iran's foreign minister called U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East "delusional" in a tweet on Monday.

"Instead of a delusional 'Deal of the Century' — which will be D.O.A.— self-described 'champions of democracy' would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians —Muslim, Jew or Christian — decide their future," Zarif wrote.

Trump said on Monday that the White House would release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan at noon (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

