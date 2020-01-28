Rahul's Jaipur rally was held to divert attention from real issues, says RLP's Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday described Rahul Gandhi's Jaipur rally as "a flop show" and claimed that the Congress organised it to divert public attention from the real issues of Rajasthan. Beniwal, whose party is an NDA alliance partner, was speaking to reporters in Nagaur.

"Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur was totally a flop show. Congress planned this rally to divert the attention of people from the issues like locust attack, deteriorating law and order, deaths of children in hospitals," he said. Beniwal said there was massive damage to crops in western Rajasthan due to locust attacks but Gandhi did not even utter a word about it.

He also kept mum on promises made by the Congress in the state like waiver of farm loans within 10 days of government formation and unemployment allowance among others, the RLP leader said. "The rally was named 'Yuva Aakrosh rally' but there was no 'aakrosh' among the youth who attended it," he added.

The Nagaur MP said his party will hold a massive rally in the chief minister's hometown Jodhpur next month to highlight the plight of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

