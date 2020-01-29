Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Jordan says two-state solution only path to Mideast peace

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Jordan says two-state solution only path to Mideast peace

Jordan said on Tuesday the only path to a comprehensive and lasting Middle East peace was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on land captured by Israel in a 1967 war, and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement issued after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his administration's proposed peace plan. Safadi called for serious and direct negotiations that solve all final status issues, including protecting Jordan's interests, and warned against the "dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures ... that aim to impose new realities on the ground."

After Israel's creation in 1948 Jordan absorbed more Palestinians than any other country, with some estimates that they now account for more than half the population. Palestinians hold full citizenship, but are marginalized and seen as a political threat by some people of Jordanian descent. Any changes to the international consensus on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, and Palestinian refugees' right of return to what is now Israel and the Palestinian Territories, long buttressed by U.S. policy, would, therefore, reverberate harder in Jordan than anywhere else.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'F9 The Fast Saga' teaser released

The Fast Furious franchise just dropped a teaser for its upcoming ninth instalment F9 The Fast Saga. The short clip gives a brief glimpse of the full trailer thatll be released this Friday.What can be figured out from the teaser is that Vi...

India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

India is among the top 30 countries at high-risk from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travelers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. Researchers ...

Forevermark and Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation Launch the Second Exclusive Forevermark Boutique in Kolkata

Talented film star Mouni Roy graced the occasion Kolkata, West Bengal, India Business Wire India Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, starts the new year with the launch of an exclusive boutique with Indian Gem and Jewe...

Man who robbed Army veteran's SUV held after encounter in Gr Noida

A man accused of robbing an Army veterans SUV was injured and held in a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida early on Wednesday, officials said. The accused was intercepted during a security check at ATS roundabout, under Beta 2 police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020