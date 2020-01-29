Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-NZ's Ardern starts election year with big infrastructure spending pledge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 06:22 IST
UPDATE 1-NZ's Ardern starts election year with big infrastructure spending pledge
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MFATgovtNZ)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kicked off her reelection campaign on Wednesday with an NZ$12 billion ($8 billion) infrastructure pledge, an investment aimed at dousing criticism of her handling of a housing crisis. Ardern, whose Labour Party's popularity has dropped in recent months although she remains the favorite leader candidate, announced on Tuesday that the Pacific nation would go to the polls on Sept. 19.

That has set up a lengthy election campaign against the backdrop of slowing economic growth, low business confidence, a failed state housing project and scandals within her coalition government. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in New Zealand -- modernizing our infrastructure, preparing for climate change and help to grow the economy," Ardern said in a statement announcing the infrastructure investment.

The plans include NZ$2.2 billion for new roads in the country's biggest city, Auckland, and NZ$1.1 billion for rail projects. Buses, walkways, bicycle lanes in major cities and healthcare facilities would also receive funding. The spending, which the government first flagged in last month's economic and fiscal update, could help fire up an economy facing international and domestic headwinds.

Fiscal spending would lessen the need for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to ease policy at its meeting next month. "These low rates – around 1.5% for ten years – can be locked in over the long term, making this program sensible and affordable," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said, adding that net debt would remain low.

RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Wednesday there were upside and downside risks as the bank considered whether to move on monetary policy. Political pundits have predicted a close election contest as referenda, scheduled to run alongside the leadership poll, on legalising cannabis and euthanasia are expected to be distracting and divisive.

Ardern is hugely popular among liberals overseas thanks to her compassionate but decisive response to the Christchurch mass shooting, her focus on climate change action and multilateralism, and her ability to combine motherhood and leadership. But some of her critics back home say her global image does not match up domestically, as issues of child poverty, affordable housing and inequality continue to bite.

Two October opinion polls showed support for her ruling coalition, formed with the right wing New Zealand First Party, at its lowest since 2017. Ardern's own popularity also waned, but she remains far ahead of her rivals. Ardern has asked voters for a further term to "get the job done". ($1 = 1.5181 New Zealand dollars) (Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab heckling incident: After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra

SpiceJet on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with it after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. SpiceJet is the third airline to take action against Kamra. While ...

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

Wellington, Jan 29 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020