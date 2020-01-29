PM Modi to address two rallies in Delhi

By Pragya Kaushika BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in the final week of the Delhi assembly poll campaigning.

"One rally of the Prime Minister will be held in East Delhi at Karkardooma on February 3. The other rally will be held in Dwarka on February 4," a senior party leader said. The Prime Minister addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 23.

The Prime Minister's appeal is likely to be used by the party as a final push for votes. The party feels that Prime Minister Modi's appeal can be effective in garnering votes of undecided voters. Sources said the two rallies have been planned after the Union Budget. "The dates have been chosen as the BJP wants to utilise the Prime Minister when the campaign is at its peak," sources added.

The party's senior leadership -- led by BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah -- has been in overdrive ever since the announcement of the Assembly polls. Other leaders, including Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, have also been campaigning across the city. Delhi is scheduled for Assembly polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

