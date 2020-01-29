PM Modi to address two rallies in Delhi
BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in the final week of the Delhi assembly poll campaigning.
By Pragya Kaushika BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in the final week of the Delhi assembly poll campaigning.
"One rally of the Prime Minister will be held in East Delhi at Karkardooma on February 3. The other rally will be held in Dwarka on February 4," a senior party leader said. The Prime Minister addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 23.
The Prime Minister's appeal is likely to be used by the party as a final push for votes. The party feels that Prime Minister Modi's appeal can be effective in garnering votes of undecided voters. Sources said the two rallies have been planned after the Union Budget. "The dates have been chosen as the BJP wants to utilise the Prime Minister when the campaign is at its peak," sources added.
The party's senior leadership -- led by BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah -- has been in overdrive ever since the announcement of the Assembly polls. Other leaders, including Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, have also been campaigning across the city. Delhi is scheduled for Assembly polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- East Delhi
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
- Karkardooma
- JP Nadda
- Dwarka
- Ramlila Maidan
- Union Cabinet
ALSO READ
Those who did nothing in 60 yrs questioning Modi govt: Amit Shah on Congress raising jobs, economy issues
Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.
People have sent back Congress to its home, no question of Amit Shah going back, says K'taka HM Bommai
Around 34,000 Bru refugees to be given aid from Centre in Tripura: Amit Shah
Over 50,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram to permanently settle in Tripura, tripartite pact signed in presence of HM Amit Shah.