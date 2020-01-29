Tradition broken at Calcutta University, says West Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that a 163-year-old tradition was broken when he was forced by the protesting students to leave the Calcutta University without awarding the degrees at the convocation ceremony. "Yesterday's chain of events did not happen spontaneously. 163 years of tradition was broken when the Chancellor (the Governor) was forced by an unruly mob, to leave the Calcutta University without awarding the degrees at the convocation," Dhankhar told reporters at a press conference here.

"The Chancellor was duly invited and enjoyed authority, obligation, and privilege to preside over the ceremony. This was not a loss of one person but of entire academia," he said. Scores of students at Calcutta University blocked the car of Dhankhar on Tuesday.

The Governor had gone to attend the convocation ceremony at the University. The students with placards also raised slogans like 'Governor Go Back". Some of them also marked their protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.