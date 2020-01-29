Left Menu
EC issues show cause notice to BJP leader over ad against Congress

  New Delhi
  Updated: 29-01-2020 23:25 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:25 IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to BJP national general secretary Arun Singh for prima facie violating a provision of the model code relating to making unverified allegations against rival parties and candidates. The commission has asked him to respond to the notice before noon of January 31.

The EC responded to a complaint lodged by the Congress which has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party issued advertisements in the print media making false, baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against it. "...The commission is prima facie of the view that by the said advertisement the Bhartiya Janata Party has violated...provision of the model code of conduct," the notice said.

The EC also cautioned the BJP against publishing the advertisement till the time a decision is taken on the issue. "Commission, considering the gravity of the case, hereby directs that the advertisement in question shall not be repeated till such a time a decision is taken," it said.

The notice has quoted the advertisement as saying that "15 saal Congress ki loot" (15 years of Congress' loot).

