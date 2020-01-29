Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, traveled to Washington on Wednesday for Trump's impeachment trial -- but he was turned away at the U.S. Capitol. Trailed by TV cameras, photographers and a sign that read "FAIR TRIAL," Parnas posed for selfies with a pink-hatted woman as he walked from Union Station to the U.S. Capitol building.

"It's a surreal feeling," Parnas said. "Right now I'm just going on adrenaline." But U.S. Capitol Police prevented Parnas from entering the building.

No electronics are allowed in the Senate visitors' gallery, and Parnas has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet to track his location as he awaits trial on federal campaign finance charges. He left in a taxi before the Senate convened at 1:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).

Parnas' appearance comes as the Senate moves towards a climactic showdown over whether they should hear from witnesses and consider other evidence in the trial, as Democrats want, or move toward a final vote on whether Trump should be removed from office, as many Republicans want. Parnas has offered to testify in the impeachment trial, though Democrats have shown little interest in calling him as a witness.

The Ukrainian-born businessman's arrival, advertised beforehand on social media by his attorney, drew bullhorn-wielding protesters, police, and a swarm of media Earlier this month, Parnas handed over text messages and other correspondence that detailed his efforts to work with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukraine to announce that it would open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

Parnas is seeking leniency as he faces federal charges for allegedly funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee. Giuliani has distanced himself from Parnas, and Trump says he did not know him, despite photographs showing the two men together and a recording of Trump bantering about golf and Ukraine with Parnas and other guests at a private dinner at the Trump Hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trumps impeachment trial, only ...

With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which ...

UPDATE 7-As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S...

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020