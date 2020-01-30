NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 30
-All party meeting on eve of Budget Session at 11:30 am.
-Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public meetings in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar at 5:30 pm, Chhatarpur at 3:30 pm Malviya Nagar at 8:30 pm, Nangloi Jat at 4 pm, Mangolpuri at 5:30 pm and RK Puram at 7 pm.
-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead anti-CAA rally and address workers in Kerala's Wayanad at 10 am.
NATIONAL
-Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Prithviraj Chavan to address
joint press conference at noon. -PM Narendra Modi to attend prayer meeting at Gandhi Samadhi
between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm. -HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to speak at conference on
education at 2:45 pm. -Briefing at German Embassy at 10 am.
NCR
-CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold public meetings at Babarpur at 5 pm, Rohtas Nagar at 6 pm, Wazirpur at 7:30 pm and Shalimar Bagh at 8:30 pm.
LEGAL BUREAU
SUPREME COURT
-Nirbhaya case; curative petition of convict. -Hearing on matter related to Taj Mahal.
HIGH COURT
-Appeals in 2G scam case.
TRIAL COURTS
-Court to hear arguments on quantum of punishment in rape case of minor girl 'Gudiya'. Court had recently convicted two men.
- Tihar Jail authorities likely to file application seeking fresh date for hanging of Nirbhaya convicts. - Court to hear case related to 1984 riots in Sultanpuri area of Delhi. Sajjan Kumar is main accused in case.
NORTH
-Union Minister Smriti Irani to launch welfare projects in Amethi.
-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate international conference on Khadi in Jaipur. -Punjab Cabinet meeting.
-UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Allahabad for Basant Panchami Ganga snan
-Protests in AMU, follow-up on protests in Lucknow, Kanpur against CAA.
SOUTH
-Corona virus updates
EAST
-Congress and CPI(M) rally to observe Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.
WEST
-RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at college event in Nagpur at 3.30 pm. -Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar at anti-CAA rally in Pune at 6 pm.
-Union minister Kiren Rijiju to unveil mascot of National Games in Panaji at 6.30 pm. -Historian Ramachandra Guha's lecture on current situation in country in Ahmedabad at 6 pm.
-First AC local train on trans-harbour line to be flagged off in Mumbai PTI
DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Cricket-After Mumbai spanking, Kohli sees need to rethink batting order
Rajasthan: Cricket betting racket busted, 2 held
Mumbai man jailed for 3 yrs for molesting minor actor
Mumbai court convicts man for molesting ex-actor on flight
Rajasthan Deputy CM Pilot urges EC to conduct Panchayat polls on time