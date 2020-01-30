All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 30

-All party meeting on eve of Budget Session at 11:30 am.

-Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public meetings in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar at 5:30 pm, Chhatarpur at 3:30 pm Malviya Nagar at 8:30 pm, Nangloi Jat at 4 pm, Mangolpuri at 5:30 pm and RK Puram at 7 pm.

-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead anti-CAA rally and address workers in Kerala's Wayanad at 10 am.

NATIONAL

-Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Prithviraj Chavan to address

joint press conference at noon. -PM Narendra Modi to attend prayer meeting at Gandhi Samadhi

between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm. -HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to speak at conference on

education at 2:45 pm. -Briefing at German Embassy at 10 am.

NCR

-CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold public meetings at Babarpur at 5 pm, Rohtas Nagar at 6 pm, Wazirpur at 7:30 pm and Shalimar Bagh at 8:30 pm.

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

-Nirbhaya case; curative petition of convict. -Hearing on matter related to Taj Mahal.

HIGH COURT

-Appeals in 2G scam case.

TRIAL COURTS

-Court to hear arguments on quantum of punishment in rape case of minor girl 'Gudiya'. Court had recently convicted two men.

- Tihar Jail authorities likely to file application seeking fresh date for hanging of Nirbhaya convicts. - Court to hear case related to 1984 riots in Sultanpuri area of Delhi. Sajjan Kumar is main accused in case.

NORTH

-Union Minister Smriti Irani to launch welfare projects in Amethi.

-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate international conference on Khadi in Jaipur. -Punjab Cabinet meeting.

-UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Allahabad for Basant Panchami Ganga snan

-Protests in AMU, follow-up on protests in Lucknow, Kanpur against CAA.

SOUTH

-Corona virus updates

EAST

-Congress and CPI(M) rally to observe Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

WEST

-RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at college event in Nagpur at 3.30 pm. -Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar at anti-CAA rally in Pune at 6 pm.

-Union minister Kiren Rijiju to unveil mascot of National Games in Panaji at 6.30 pm. -Historian Ramachandra Guha's lecture on current situation in country in Ahmedabad at 6 pm.

-First AC local train on trans-harbour line to be flagged off in Mumbai PTI

