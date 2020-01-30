Left Menu
I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid.

I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son
Farhan Azmi addressing an event in Mumbai on January 27 (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid. "I demand and I am warning it, consider it as a threat or whatever; if Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister goes to Ayodhya on March 7 then I will also go along. I will also ask my father to accompany me, I call upon members of MVA and SP members to come along," Azmi said on Monday.

"If Uddhav Thackeray confirms his ticket for Ayodhya then we all will hold foot-march to Ayodhya, we will also go along, but the condition is that he will construct Ram Temple and we will construct Babri Masjid," he added. "On the completion of 100 days of your government why don't you go to Siddhi Vinayak instead. Don't you faith left for Siddhi Vinayak?" he taunted Thackeray.

Azmi made the remarks at an event organised to oppose the amended citizenship law. On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on January 22 that alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

