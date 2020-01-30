Rule of law has broken down in Bengal, govt should do some

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the TMC dispensation needed to do some soul searching to find out why the "rule of law has broken down in Bengal". The ruling TMC, however, was quick to return fire, claiming that the "governor is behaving like a cadre of a specific political party".

"The rule of law has completely broken down in the state. Law and order situation has completely collapsed. The state government needs to do some serious soul searching..." Dhankhar told reporters at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas, where he had gone to pay tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' on the occasion of Martyrs' Day. Senior TMC leader and minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said the governor should "stop behaving like a activist of a political party as his conduct is unbecoming of a governor".

Dhankhar had been engaged in a bitter standoff with the state government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year..

