812 people arrested under Excise Act since announcement of Delhi Elections: Delhi Chief Election Officer

Delhi Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh on Thursday said that since the announcements of Assembly polls in the capital city, 808 FIRs have been registered and 812 people have been arrested under Excise Act. "Since the announcement of Delhi Elections, 808 FIRs have been registered and 812 people have been arrested under the Excise Act. Narcotics substances worth Rs 4.66 crore, bullion worth Rs 27.22 crore and Rs 7.91 crore unaccounted cash have been seized," he said while addressing a press conference here.

"Since 6 January, 384 illegal weapons have been seized and 5592 licenced arms deposited, 3 cases of violence reported, action taken against 96355 people under Delhi Police Act, action taken against 6001 people under Excise Act," he further said. The election for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on January 11. (ANI)

