Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP open to any govt formation proposal from Sena: Mungantiwar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:49 IST
BJP open to any govt formation proposal from Sena: Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said his party is willing to join hands with the Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra if its "natural ally" comes up with a proposal in this regard. In November last year, the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP, its long-standing ally, and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP, its ideological opponents, to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is now chief minister of the MVA coalition.

Mungantiwar, who was finance minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, said if the Sena realises its "mistake" of walking out of the saffron alliance, the BJP is ready for a patch up. "If tomorrow the Sena comes to us saying it was a 'mistake' to part ways and proposes to form government, the BJP will have no objection in accepting the Sena's proposal," he said and described the Thackeray-led party as the BJP's "natural ally".

"The BJP has no problem in forming government with any party that adopts the line of thinking of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji to protect this country," Mungantiwar said. "If the Sena comes with a proposal -- chalo der aaye, durust aaye... (better late than never) subhah ka bhoola sham ko laut aayaa...(one who realises his mistake) then the BJP will have no objection in accepting the Sena's proposal," he said.

Mungantiwar was speaking on the sidelines of an event in Nanded district of central Maharashtra. The former state BJP president also took a dig at the Sena leadership for joining hands with the Congress.

"The Congress' support to the Sena for government formation is a wonder of 21st century. With it, Mumbai's once strong Matoshree (Thackeray's home in suburban Bandra) has now weakened, but Delhi-based Matoshree (a reference to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi) has become stronger," he said. "Both the parties -- the Sena and the Congress -- have different principles and stand on issues. They do not match at all. Congress leader Ashok Chavan has admitted both the parties came together on the demand of Muslims to keep the BJP away from power," said Mungantiwar.

Meanwhile, speaking in Aurangabad, Chavan, who is a minister in the Sena-led government, said Mungantiwar was "dreaming" and thinks he is still in government. He was replaying to queries from reporters about Mungantiwar's comments on forming government with the Sena.

"Mungantiwar has a habit of dreaming. But our government is working smoothly," said Chavan, a former chief minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. Im confident a new contract is coming. Im confident in my agent and my team and Im confident in the Cowboys that something will get done, he sa...

UK's Wuhan evacuation flight will also carry 50 non-British citizens -PM's spokesman

A British flight evacuating its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan will also include around 50 non-British, mainly EU, nationals, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.Earlier Spains foreign ministry said aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020