Jamia firing incident 'direct result' of 'hate' speeches by BJP leaders: Left parties

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:58 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:58 IST
The firing at Jamia Nagar on a group of anti-CAA protesters is a fallout of "hate" speeches and inflammatory comments made by Union ministers and BJP leaders during campaigning for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, Left parties alleged on Thursday. Tension spiralled in the area on Thursday afternoon after a man fired a pistol at the protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "yeh lo aazadi", amid heavy police presence.

The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. "The hate-speech and call to violence by Union ministers and BJP leaders - along with the silence of the PM - has led to this shameful outcome. This is the kind of India this govt wants to create. #MartyrsDay," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

CPI general secretary D Raja said the incident is a "direct result" of the inflammatory comments made by BJP leaders. It is unfortunate that such an incident has taken place on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he told PTI.

"The Jamia firing incident is a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of shoot the traitors," Raja said. The Election Commission (EC) has barred Union Minister Thakur from campaigning for the Delhi polls for three days. The poll panel also barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma from canvassing for four days for his controversial remark that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to "rape and kill" women.

The decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to show-cause notices, an EC official said. The duo have also been removed by the poll body as star campaigners for the BJP because of their comments.

