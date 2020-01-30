Left Menu
Delhi polls contest between PM Modi who eliminated terrorists and those supporting Shaheen Bagh:Shah

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:02 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:02 IST
The Delhi polls are a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes inside Pakistan and those supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Seeking votes for the BJP during an election meeting at Bhatti Mines Sanjay Colony(Chhatarpur), Shah said the refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have as much right over the country as its other citizens.

"Two forces are face to face in the assembly elections in Delhi. On one side is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through air and surgical strikes inside Pakistan and on the other hand are those supporting Shaheen Bagh. You have to decide whom do you support," he said. He said a vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls will ensure security of Delhi and the country.

Shaheen Bagh in south east Delhi, has emerged as the epicentre of anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the country. A large number of women protesters have taken the centrestage at the protest in Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year. Attacking senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Shah said the BJP was with thousands of Pakistani refugees living in Delhi's Sanjay Colony.

"Sisodia said I am with Shaheen Bagh. Now I am saying we are with Sanjay Colony. I want to say to Dalits who came from Pakistan and settled in Sanjay Colony that you have as much right over this country as I and my son have," he said. The Home minister attacked the AAP and the Congress for opposing the CAA which was meant for providing citizenship to minorities like Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhishts "persecuted" in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The vote of Delhi people on February 8 will not only replace the Kejriwal government but also ensure victory of those who worship mother India, he asserted. "It will not only change the Kejriwal government, it will also defeat an ideology. Formation of the BJP government in Delhi will preserve the ideology of worshipping Bharat Mata," he said.

Shah also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with finding solutions to issues like Ram temple and Article 370 and accused the AAP and the Congress of opposing the BJP, fearing backlash from their vote bank. He promised that the Ayshman Bharat health scheme of the Modi government will be implemented in Delhi within hours of BJP forming the government here.

The BJP is contesting 67 seats in Delhi, leaving three seats for its alliance partners JD (U) and LJP. Votes will be cast on all 70 seats on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

