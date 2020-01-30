45 bills on government's agenda during budget session of parliament

The budget session of parliament which begins on Friday is expected to be stormy in the light of stance of several opposition parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even as the government has said that it is willing to discuss all issues permitted by the chair. The government's legislative agenda for the budget session of parliament includes 45 bills and seven financial items.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the media here after an all-party meeting that the government has identified 45 bills and seven financial items for the budget session. He sought the cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the meeting that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget Session of Parliament and agreed with the demand of MPs that there should be a discussion on economic issues. He welcomed suggestions of most members that the session should focus on the prevailing economic situation in the country.

"Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all," he said. He urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario.

"We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy, it would be in the best interest of the country," he said. The Prime Minister also agreed with members on other important issues raised by them and said there should be an open discussion on all such issues.

"I agree with you all on the other important issues raised by you. And I would like to say that there should be an open discussion on all such issues," he said. The government will seek to replace Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 with bills during the session.

The first part of budget session will conclude on February 11 and the two Houses will again meet on March 2. The budget session is slated to conclude on April 3. The recess will be used by the standing committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

The session, which will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses, will have 31 sittings (nine in the first part and 22 in the second part) spread over a period of 64 days. The session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to union budget and discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address.

The Economic Survey will be presented on Friday and the union budget at 11 am. Leaders of various political parties made several suggestions during the meeting.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad later told the media that the central government was "least bothered" about the people protesting on streets against CAA and NRC. "The government is least bothered about people protesting on streets over CAA and NRC. This shows their arrogance. They are not bothered about farmers too.

"The opposition wants that these issues be discussed too and the government should be sensitive about it," he said. The Congress leader alleged that the government is only focussed on getting bills passed.

"Government is focussed only on getting bills passed but we also drew their attention towards the sinking economy, rising unemployment and Kashmir. We told them Farooq Abdullah should be released so that he can attend Parliament and others should also be released," he said. The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, which begins on Friday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

