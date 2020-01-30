MP govt organises Hanuman Chalisa recital on Gandhi's death

Opposition BJP on Thursday took potshots at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for organising a recital of the Hanuman Chalisa to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had organised a recital of the popular hymn -- said to be composed by Tulsidas in the 16th century -- by spiritual guru Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta at the old Vidhan Sabha building here on Thursday evening.

Mehta's disciples across the world participated in the chanting in their respective countries simultaneously. Commenting on the event, the state BJP said those who opposed the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya were now seeking the blessings of `Ramdoot' (as Hanuman is called) for votes.

At the recital programme, Nath said Lord Hanuman and Mahatma Gandhi left deep influence on his life. "Hanuman-ji can't be associated with any particular religion. Similarly, Mahatma Gandhi can not be identified with a particular political party," the chief minister said.

Nath also took to Twitter, inviting people for this programme, saying it was for happiness and prosperity of the state's 7.5 crore population. State BJP chief Rakesh Singh said it was the Congress which called Ram a fictional character in the Supreme Court.

"It is surprising when such people start reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Congress leaders provoke the minorities by creating frenzy among them, on the other hand the same people are trying to attract the majority community by holding religious events like Hanuman Chalisa recital," he alleged. Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Gopal Bhargava also tweeted about the event.

"Politics is strange. These people opposed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya....Some self-proclaimed intellectuals called Lord Ram and Ram Setu an imagination. These people are now seeking shelter of Ramdoot for votes," he said..

