Republican U.S. senator suggests she may vote for more impeachment witnesses

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 07:07 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 07:04 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski suggested she may break with her party and vote in favor of calling additional witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"This dispute about material facts weighs in favor of calling additional witnesses with direct knowledge. Why should this body not call Ambassador (John) Bolton?" Murkowski asked in a question for the president's lawyers read aloud by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the proceedings.

