UPDATE 1-Reactions to the UK's exit from the European Union

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:28 IST
Representatuve image

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the world's biggest trading bloc.

Here are some notable comments on Britain's impending departure, from British and European politicians and other public figures.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward," Johnson said in a statement. "And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning. This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change."

BRITISH OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER JEREMY CORBYN

"Britain's place in the world will change. The question is what direction we now take," Corbyn said in a statement.

"We can work with other countries to develop trade, improve rights and protections, invest in our communities, tackle the threat of climate catastrophe, fight human rights abuses and promote peace. "We can build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain. Or we can turn inwards, and trade our principles, rights, and standards to secure hastily arranged, one-sided, race-to-the-bottom trade deals with Donald Trump and others."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"It is a story of old friends and new beginnings now," she told BBC TV. "It is an emotional day but I'm looking forward to the next stage."

On a future trade deal, she said: "The negotiations will be tough but we want to be the closest friends and partners you can think of."

EU CHIEF NEGOTIATOR MICHEL BARNIER

"Today my thoughts go the millions of British citizens who are sad, as we are sad today," Barnier told BBC TV.

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO

"The British people wanted out of the tyranny of Brussels," Pompeo told the Daily Telegraph. "They wanted the capacity to make their own decisions. We want that for the British people too."

SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON

"Tonight, the UK will leave the European Union. That will be a moment of profound sadness for many of us across the UK. And here in Scotland, given that it is happening against the will of the vast majority of us, that sadness will be tinged with anger," she said. "I want to focus on something much more important. The hope of a different and better future for Scotland ... After tonight, that future is only open to us with independence. Our task is to persuade a majority of people in Scotland to choose it."

IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER SIMON COVENEY

"From an Irish perspective, today is a sad day," he told Sky News.

"Of course we accept and respect the decision of the UK to leave, but our view remains unchanged: We believe that this has been a lose-lose-lose for everybody. We believe that Britain's place in the world will be lesser for not having the solidarity and support of union membership. We believe the EU will be weaker without a country as great as the UK as part of it."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"It's obviously a very big day for our country," Cameron, who called the 2016 referendum and quit after the vote for Brexit, told Sky News. "I always accepted the referendum result and knew this day would come. We are one of the biggest economies in the world ... we can make a success of the choice that we make and I'm sure that's exactly what we will do."

GIBRALTAR'S CHIEF MINISTER FABIAN PICARDO

"My government and most of the citizens of Gibraltar have deep regrets about what is about to happen," he told Spanish TV. "For us, today is not a day to be celebrated and I know it is the same for a lot of people in the Spanish area around Gibraltar who also wanted Gibraltar to stay in the EU."

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY

"For our future to work, we must make it work together," he said.

"We must be united in a common vision for our country, however great our differences in achieving it, a common hope for what we want to happen and what we want to do in the years to come. Jesus said 'a kingdom divided cannot stand'."

