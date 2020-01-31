Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Britain cuts loose from the EU with joy, anger and indifference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:45 IST
WRAPUP 2-Britain cuts loose from the EU with joy, anger and indifference
Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europe's attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. In the United Kingdom's most significant geopolitical move since its lost its empire, the EU's most reluctant member prepared to exit an hour before midnight.

Brexit supporters burned an EU flag outside Downing Street, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives. Some EU supporters were mocked by a larger group of Brexiteers nearby chanting "Bye-bye EU" and "Shame on you" to the tune of Auld Lang Syne. At the stroke of midnight in Brussels, the EU will lose 15% of its economy, its biggest military spender and the world's international financial capital - London. Britain must begin charting a course for generations to come.

Johnson planned to celebrate with English sparkling wine and a distinctly British array of canapés including Shropshire blue cheese and Yorkshire puddings with beef and horseradish. "This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act," said Johnson, one of the leaders of the "Leave" campaign in the 2016 referendum. "It is a moment of real national renewal and change."

Europe's most powerful leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel, said it was a "major turning point" for the EU, but that Germany wanted to remain Britain's partner and friend. French President Emmanuel Macron was due to make a televised address to "take note of a sad and historic day", "explain what Brexit means" for France and "assure the French that he will defend French and EU interests in the upcoming negotiations", his office said.

But Washington said Britons wanted to escape the "tyranny of Brussels". ANTICLIMAX

After 47 years of membership, the final parting is an anticlimax of sorts. Beyond the symbolism of the Union Jack flag being lowered at the European Council building in Brussels at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT), put away with the flags of non-EU countries, little will change until the end of 2020.

By then, Johnson has promised to strike a broad free trade agreement with the EU, the world's biggest trading bloc. Some Britons will celebrate and some will weep -- but many will do neither.

For proponents, Brexit is "independence day" - an escape from what they cast as a doomed German-dominated project with a doomed single currency that is failing its 500 million people. They hope departure will herald reforms to reshape Britain and propel it ahead of its European rivals.

Karen Evans, a 47-year-old hairdresser carrying a Union Jack, dismissed the concerns of "Remainers": "They lost. They need to get over it. They are bad losers. This is a day for celebrating." David Tucker, a pro-European of 75, said he had come to London from Wales to march in the hope that others would keep alive the hope that Britain would one day rejoin the EU:

"It is a tragedy," he fumed. "We were once part of the world's most powerful economic bloc. Now we are just an inward-looking island that is going to get smaller." Opponents believe Brexit is a folly that will weaken the West, shrivel what is left of Britain's global clout, undermine its economy and ultimately lead to a less cosmopolitan set of islands in the northern Atlantic. They say Britain will now have little option but to cosy up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It's a very sad day," said Roger Olsen, a 63-year-old engineer. "I think it is a disaster. An absolutely wrong thing. And I think time will prove that we have taken the wrong course." DIS-UNITED KINGDOM

Brexit was always about much more than Europe. The referendum, which split voters 52% to 48%, exposed deep divisions and triggered soul-searching about everything from secession and immigration to empire and modern Britishness.

Allies and investors were left astonished by a country that for decades had seemed a confident pillar of Western stability. Brexit has tested the very fabric of the supposedly united kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave the bloc but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, used the moment to demand a second independence referendum. A poll on Thursday suggested a slim majority of Scots would now back a split because of Brexit. But after the numerous twists and turns of a 3-1/2-year crisis, many voters are simply happy that years of wrangling are over. "I just wanted to see it done with," said Lee Stokes, a 44-year-old project manager.

Johnson was chairing a cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the first city to declare a majority of votes for leaving the EU. Brexiteers will celebrate at 11 p.m. on Parliament Square. "We should have done it a long time ago," said Helen Brown, 50, in Dagenham, east London. "I'm glad Boris has finally pulled his finger out. It will be tough at first. But I think it will be good for the country in the long run."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government takes action

All three major U.S. airlines announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. The trio of carriers, United Airlines Holdings I...

TIMELINE-The long road to Trump's impeachment and trial

Barring a dramatic development, President Donald Trump appears almost certain to be acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. Here is a look at the road to his impeachment and trial. MUELLER REPORTIn July 2017, two little-known Democrats i...

UK flag taken down at EU Council in Brussels ahead of Brexit hour

Britains Union Jack was removed from a line of EU member state flags inside the European Council building in Brussels on Friday evening ahead of the U.K.s exit from the bloc at midnight local time 2300 GMT. Britain will become the first cou...

Sharjeel Imam's mobile phone, laptop seized: Police

Activist Sharjeel Imams mobile phone and laptop along with some anti-CAA posters have been seized from his house in Bihars Jehanabad and rented flat in Vasant Kunj, police said on Friday. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Polices Crime Branch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020