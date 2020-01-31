Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP heavyweights launch all out attack on AAP, say Kejriwal failed to keep promises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:41 IST
BJP heavyweights launch all out attack on AAP, say Kejriwal failed to keep promises

BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, launched an all out attack on the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal on issues ranging from the Shaheen Bagh protests to failures of the outgoing Delhi government. Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Shakoor Basti, Trinagar, Wajirpur and Model Town, Shah asserted that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to national security.

"On the other hand the AAP and the Congress, who are supporting the Shaheen Bagh protests, are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)," he said. Attacking Chief Minister Kejriwal, Shah alleged that the Delhi Jal Board(DJB) is running into losses to the tune of Rs 800 crore, although Kejriwal himself is its chairman.

Senior BJP leader and Defence minister Rajnath Singh slammed the AAP government, saying "Kejriwal did not do anything in the past five years except create confusion." Addressing an election rally in the Mahrauli assembly constituency, Singh warned the Opposition parties against "miselading" Muslims on the CAA.

BJP president Nadda asked people to first draw a comparison between the works of the Modi government and the AAP dispensation in Delhi and decide whom to vote for on February 8. Addressing an election in Delhi's Ghonda area, Nadda alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed to fulfil its promises made in the run up to the 2015 assembly elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an election meeting in Shalimar Bagh, claimed that his state always cooperated with Delhi but the Kejriwal government never acknowledged it. "The AAP and the Congress are together in supporting those who raise slogans against the country and wish to break it," Khattar alleged.

Union minister Smriti Irani seeking votes for the BJP in Tughlaqabad constituency, said that people should dethrone the government which has failed to solve their problems. "Our Prime Minister is making efforts to ensure safety and security of coming generations, while the political parties in Delhi are supporting Tukde-Tukde gang and protesters in Shaheen Bagh, against him," she said.

The BJP, which is out of power in Delhi for more than two decades, is hinging on twin issues of Shaheen Bagh and "failures" of the outgoing Kejriwal government, to upstage the ruling AAP in February 8 polls. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with JD(U) and LJP. It is contesting on 67 seats, leaving two for JD(U) and one for LJP.

The AAP romped home in 2015 polls winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP swallowed the crushing defeat managing to win just three seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Michael Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed more than 200 million of his own money to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination as of the end of 2019, according to disclosures his campaign filed on Friday with the Fede...

US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept

Underscoring the important role of India in Americas Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation and coun...

WRAPUP 2-Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government takes action

All three major U.S. airlines announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. The trio of carriers, United Airlines Holdings I...

TIMELINE-The long road to Trump's impeachment and trial

Barring a dramatic development, President Donald Trump appears almost certain to be acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. Here is a look at the road to his impeachment and trial. MUELLER REPORTIn July 2017, two little-known Democrats i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020