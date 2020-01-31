U.S. Senate may not decide Trump impeachment verdict until next week -CNN

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn said the Senate may not make a decision in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial until next week, CNN reported on Friday as senators were due to vote on whether to allow witnesses.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Cornyn said the trial could go until next week if there is no agreement to vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump late on Friday, according to CNN.

