Left Menu
Development News Edition

Echoing his campaign pitch, Trump will focus on economic boom in annual speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 04:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 04:22 IST
Echoing his campaign pitch, Trump will focus on economic boom in annual speech
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

With the timing of a final impeachment vote still up in the air, President Donald Trump plans to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday and focus on a U.S. economic boom that he hopes will spur his re-election.

The Senate is conducting an impeachment trial over allegations that Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress. Trump is almost certain to be acquitted, but the trial may still be going on next week. That has not changed the White House's plans for the speech.

A senior administration official declined to say how or whether Trump would address impeachment. The official said the speech would follow a broad theme that he referred to as the "Great American Comeback."

The president will argue that the U.S. economy under his stewardship is lifting up blue-collar workers and middle-class Americans, the official said, noting Trump would mention recent trade agreements with China, and with Canada and Mexico. The speech will also celebrate U.S. military strength and present an optimistic view of America's future, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump, a Republican, will make lowering the cost of healthcare a key part of his speech, the official said. Democrats campaigned heavily on healthcare in the 2018 midterm elections when they won control of the House of Representatives. Trump had promised as a presidential candidate in 2016 to do away with the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, but he has been unsuccessful in doing so even as he and Republicans have managed to weaken it.

His administration this week outlined a plan that would allow states to limit health benefits and prescription drug coverage under the Medicaid program. The official said Trump would contrast his vision for healthcare with the plans put out by his potential rivals, a reference to left-leaning proposals by Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Trump also plans to talk about immigration, including progress on building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. He will also address national security threats and other foreign policy issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

UPDATE 1-End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the po...

WRAPUP 1-China reports 46 new coronavirus deaths, total at 259

The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 259 by the end of Friday, an increase of 46, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing numbers from the countrys National Health Commission. There were 2,102 new confirme...

WRAPUP 13-U.S. ramps up antivirus measures at border as impact spreads

The United States ramped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, saying it would halt entry to the country of foreign nationals who had been to China within the 14-day incubation period.That measure followed on from an earlie...

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Facebook Inc said it will take down misinformation about Chinas fast-spreading coronavirus, in a rare departure from its usual approach to dubious health content that is presenting a fresh challenge for social media companies. The coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020