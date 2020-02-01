Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM hails budget, Cong says FM silent on unemployment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:34 IST
Goa CM hails budget, Cong says FM silent on unemployment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2020-21, terming it as "common man-centric", while the opposition Congress slammed it saying that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was completely silent on the issue of unemployment. The Shiv Sena also criticised the budget saying there was nothing specific for Goa in it.

"I congratulate Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for a common man centric budget, and for taking ahead Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision for a robust and vibrant India," CM Sawant said in a tweet. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also welcomed the budget.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to @nsitharaman ji for an outstanding launch of #Budget2020. Also would like to thank you for allocating IRS 3000 crore for skill development. Looking forward to reach newer heights under your able leadership." Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte also hailed the budget saying, "Propositions that focus of data mining and growing the startup ecosystem with easy policies & ore government support may prove to be a game changer." "Wish the budget had perks for the Indian Middle Class clear path to solve the employment crisis," he said in the tweet. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Digambar Kamat, however, said the finance minister neither mentioned anything about unemployment nor gave any action plan to support the proposals she made in the budget.

The Shiv Sena said the budget does not offer anything specific for the state. Shiv Sena state unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the Modi government has specifically left out Goa, as there was nothing encouraging in the budget for the state's tourism and mining industries.

"Moreover, the coastal state has been missing from the list of five iconic heritage sites, where the Centre plans to set up museums," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Thunder defeat Adelaide Strikers by eight runs in BBL

Sydney Thunder defeated Adelaide Strikers on Saturday by eight runs at Adelaide Oval in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL. With this defeat, the campaign of Strikers came to an end, while Thunder will next take on Melbourne Stars.Chasing 152,...

Convicts in Nirbhaya case have taken process of law to "joyride", are acting in tandem to delay execution: SG Tushar Mehta tells HC.

Convicts in Nirbhaya case have taken process of law to joyride, are acting in tandem to delay execution SG Tushar Mehta tells HC....

Jamia prohibits students from holding protests inside campus, warns of strict action

Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus, warning them of strict action, according to officials. The varsity administration also directed students to rep...

INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 202021, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth.India estimates economic growth this fis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020