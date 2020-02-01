Goa CM hails budget, Cong says FM silent on unemployment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2020-21, terming it as "common man-centric", while the opposition Congress slammed it saying that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was completely silent on the issue of unemployment. The Shiv Sena also criticised the budget saying there was nothing specific for Goa in it.

"I congratulate Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for a common man centric budget, and for taking ahead Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision for a robust and vibrant India," CM Sawant said in a tweet. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also welcomed the budget.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to @nsitharaman ji for an outstanding launch of #Budget2020. Also would like to thank you for allocating IRS 3000 crore for skill development. Looking forward to reach newer heights under your able leadership." Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte also hailed the budget saying, "Propositions that focus of data mining and growing the startup ecosystem with easy policies & ore government support may prove to be a game changer." "Wish the budget had perks for the Indian Middle Class clear path to solve the employment crisis," he said in the tweet. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Digambar Kamat, however, said the finance minister neither mentioned anything about unemployment nor gave any action plan to support the proposals she made in the budget.

The Shiv Sena said the budget does not offer anything specific for the state. Shiv Sena state unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the Modi government has specifically left out Goa, as there was nothing encouraging in the budget for the state's tourism and mining industries.

"Moreover, the coastal state has been missing from the list of five iconic heritage sites, where the Centre plans to set up museums," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.