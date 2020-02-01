Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Palestinian Authority cuts ties with Israel and U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Palestinian Authority cuts ties with Israel and U.S.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday. Abbas was in Cairo to address the Arab League, which backed the Palestinians in their opposition to Trump's plan.

The blueprint, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control. "We've informed the Israeli side ... that there will be no relations at all with them and the United States including security ties," Abbas told the one-day emergency meeting, called to discuss Trump's plan.

Israeli officials had no immediate comment on his remarks. Israel and the Palestinian Authority's security forces have long cooperated in policing areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control. The PA also has intelligence cooperation agreements with the CIA, which continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting the Trump administration's peace efforts in 2017.

Abbas also said he had refused to discuss the plan by with Trump by phone or to receive even a copy of it to study it: "Trump asked that I speak to him by phone but I said 'no', and that he wants to send me a letter ... but I refused it."

Abbas said he did not want Trump to be able to say that he, Abbas, had been consulted. He reiterated his "complete" rejection of the Trump plan, presented on Tuesday.

PALESTINIAN RIGHTS The blueprint also proposes U.S. recognition of Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land and of Jerusalem as Israel's indivisible capital.

The Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo said the plan would not lead to a comprehensive and just peace, and that the League would not cooperate with the United States in implementing it. The ministers affirmed Palestinian rights to create a future state based on the land captured and occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, with East Jerusalem as capital, the final communique said.

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, among others, said there could be no peace without recognizing Palestinian rights and a comprehensive solution. After Trump unveiled his plan, some Arab powers had appeared, despite historic support for the Palestinians, to prioritize close ties with the United States and a shared hostility towards Iran over traditional Arab alliances.

Three Gulf Arab states - Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates - attended the White House gathering where Trump announced his plan alongside Netanyahu. On Tuesday, Netanyahu said he would ask his cabinet this week to approve the application of Israeli law to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Such a move could be the first step towards formal annexation of the settlements and the Jordan Valley - territory Israel has kept under military occupation since its capture in 1967. Most countries consider Israeli settlements on land captured in war to be a violation of international law. Trump has changed U.S. policy to withdraw such objections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Guj CM calls budget historic, Cong says nothing for unemployed

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday termed as historic the Union Budget 2020 -21, even as the state Congress slammed it saying there was nothing in it for unemployed youth, women and farmers. Calling the budget farmer-oriented,...

Over 9 cr cash seized in Delhi till Feb 1

Over 6 lakh hoardingsbannersposters are removed under Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies, officials said on Saturday. According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, as on 1st February, a total of 6,19,141 hoardingsban...

Oppn dubs budget as insipid, slams govt for 'all talk, nothing concrete'

Describing the Union Budget as insipid and one that is all talk and nothing concrete, Opposition parties on Saturday said it does not address the key issue of unemployment or suggest ways to fuel investment to spur economic growth. While th...

Coronavirus: Air passengers from Thailand, Singapore to be screened

Passengers arriving from Thailand and Singapore will be screened at airports in addition to those coming from China and Hong Kong for possible exposure to novel coronavirus nCoV, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The decision was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020