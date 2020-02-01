Left Menu
Shaheen Bagh firing: AAP reiterates BJP planning 'big disturbance' in Delhi

The AAP on Saturday condemned the firing incident at Shaheen Bagh and reiterated that the BJP is planning to create "big disturbance" in the national capital on Sunday to get the February 8 Assembly polls deferred as it could sense its defeat. Delhi BJP's media in-charge for polls Ashok Goyal, however, dismissed the claim as "nonsensical".

"What is happening in Delhi? I had warned that a big disturbance is planned by the BJP in Delhi and a big conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP to postpone the polls," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said. A man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar on Saturday, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.

On Thursday, a similar incident had taken place near the Jamia university when a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters injuring a student in the presence of police personnel. In the wake of the Jamia shooting too, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had claimed that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to disrupt the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia urging the Election Commission to take cognisance.

"How is it possible that open firing is taking place in Delhi on a daily basis," Singh said, adding that the AAP has been seeking time from the EC to submit proof that the BJP was trying to disturb peace in the city. "It is surprising that the Aam Aadmi Party has been seeking time from the Election Commission of India since yesterday and it is unfortunate that the ECI has not responded so far," he told reporters.

Singh said the administrative machinery of Delhi is currently under the ECI and the commission should ensure that the atmosphere of Delhi is not allowed to be vitiated. "How is it possible that individuals in the national capital are brandishing dangerous weapons and are firing openly?" he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for the law and order situation in Delhi but he is trying to create trouble, he said. Singh also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged derogatory remarks against his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

"Yogi should have been arrested till now. He is mentally sick and requires treatment, and he should know treatment is free in Delhi," he said, adding that the EC should take strict action against Adityanath. Singh also questioned Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his statement that the government was ready to talk to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear their doubts over the amended Citizenship law.

"I want to ask him what is preventing his government (from talking to the protesters) and whether it was a personal statement?" he said, adding that Prasad should know that the Union home minister will never allow talks to take place.

