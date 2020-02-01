Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former J'khand CM hails Union Budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:44 IST
Former J'khand CM hails Union Budget

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said the Union Budget would fast-track nation building and strengthen the economy. "The visionary and development-oriented budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speed up the work of new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Das said.

"The base of the BJP's basic mantra-- 'Antyodaya' —has been laid through the budget, which will strengthen the economy, increase the purchasing capacity of the common people and give a fillip in the progress of the country," the senior state BJP leader said. The CPI-ML (Liberation), however, said the budget "has no relief to offer to the people reeling under unemployment, price-rise and agriculture distress".

In a press statement here, the party's Central Committee said the percentage of casual labour in total employment has decreased. "By the Budget documents' own admission, the percentage of casual labour in total employment has decreased. This at a time when the BJP government is trying to make the workforce casual, which is an indication of dire employment scenario,” it said.

The party also criticised attempts to privatise the LIC, saying the social security of the people would be vulnerable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bucks look to start new win streak vs. Suns

Two superstars who were unhappy with the All-Star selections this week go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon affair. Both teams are coming off a loss, perhaps the result of havin...

Time really flies: Bipasha Basu shares poster as 'Raaz' completes 18 years

Bipasha Basu shared a nostalgic Raaz poster on Saturday as the film completed 18 years since its initial release. The film featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in leading roles.Bipasha took to her Instagram and wrote along with the special ...

Sara, Kartik comes up with 'Do It With A Twist' challenge

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, has come up with a fun new challenge on Saturday - Do It With A Twist. The chirpy beauty of Bollywood introduced the new challenge to her ...

UPDATE 2-Eritrea blasts U.S. visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues

Eritrea denounced a U.S. ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as unacceptable on Saturday, while Nigerias government said it had created a committee to address the issues that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to add the country to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020