Former J'khand CM hails Union Budget

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said the Union Budget would fast-track nation building and strengthen the economy. "The visionary and development-oriented budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speed up the work of new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Das said.

"The base of the BJP's basic mantra-- 'Antyodaya' —has been laid through the budget, which will strengthen the economy, increase the purchasing capacity of the common people and give a fillip in the progress of the country," the senior state BJP leader said. The CPI-ML (Liberation), however, said the budget "has no relief to offer to the people reeling under unemployment, price-rise and agriculture distress".

In a press statement here, the party's Central Committee said the percentage of casual labour in total employment has decreased. "By the Budget documents' own admission, the percentage of casual labour in total employment has decreased. This at a time when the BJP government is trying to make the workforce casual, which is an indication of dire employment scenario,” it said.

The party also criticised attempts to privatise the LIC, saying the social security of the people would be vulnerable.

