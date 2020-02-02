Left Menu
Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Addressing a public meeting on the first day of the three-day CPI national council meeting here, Raja said the new citizenship law is not only against Muslims, but also "against the poor, Dalits, tribals and common people".

He said the party is launching a "BJP Hatao, Desh Banchao" campaign. "By bringing in the CAA, the BJP and the RSS want to break India, divide people, want to polarise society. This is their sinister design. What (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah are doing today is fascism. It is inhuman," he said.

The senior Left leader said the Constitution stands for inclusiveness, equality and fraternity. "The Constitution says we the people of India. It does not say we the Hindus or Christians or Muslims. Please all join hands to stop the BJP-RSS' gameplan to make India a Hindu Rashtra", Raja said.

The CPI general secretary said India does not belong to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah alone. "We saw what had happened in some countries of Europe where such an act (CAA) was in force. A similar situation will happen in India if such an Act is in force in India," Raja said.

He said the "BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao" campaign would be launched to reach out to every state and every corner of the country. Saluting young men and women who are on the path of agitation in the country, Raja said, "We have to understand why there is so much agitation on roads. This agitation is to save our country, our Constitution." PTI SUS NN RMS RMS RMS.

