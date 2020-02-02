BJP wants to drive out all non-Hindus from country: CPI(M)

The Tripura CPI(M) on Sunday alleged that the BJP and the RSS are following an agenda of converting India into a 'Hindu Rashtra' by driving out all non-Hindu people from the country. The Left party will launch a door-to-door campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizen and the National Population Register across the state from Monday, CPI(M) state committee secretary Gautam Das alleged.

"The CAA, NRC and NPR are the part of an agenda the BJP and the RSS to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra by driving out all non-Hindu people from the country. We strongly oppose this and will launch a door-to-door campaign till March to build up a strong opinion against it," Das told a press conference. He claimed that no party other than the BJP is supporting this programme as it would destroy the secular fabric of the country.

"If the BJP and RSS can implement these three (CAA, NRC, NPR), the secular fabric would be destroyed. Besides, poor people, mainly from the reserved categories, would bear the brunt of it," Das said. He alleged that the NPR and the proposed nationwide NRC are entwined and the final agenda of the saffron party is to act against the people belonging to the poor and minority communities.

Attacking the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura, the CPI(M) leader claimed that it did not implement poll pledges like solving the unemployment problem. The law and order had collapsed during the two years' rule of the BJP-led regime, he alleged.

The new government came to power in March 2018 by ending 25 years Left rule..

