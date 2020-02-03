IUML MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Jamia firing

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over recent incident of firing at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that have "potential to disturb harmony" and "aggravate differences". An incident of firing took place near gate number five of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University here on Sunday night.

Last week on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a 72 hours ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a 96 hours ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with immediate effect. The statements of both the BJP leaders evoked sharp reactions from several quarters.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

