BJP plans micro booth management in Delhi; aims individual voters in last leg

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved its campaign for Delhi Assembly polls from booth level to individual level aiming to target every voter in the national capital.

The party's mega campaign in the run-up to Delhi Assembly polls is in full swing and is already doing a massive wider outreach programme. The BJP has fielded a battery of leaders from across the country which includes 11 Chief Ministers, 59 Central Ministers and 200 members of parliament for active campaigning.

"Known for managing the election at booth level, the BJP has now changed the strategy in Delhi. Now, we aim to reach each voter which will pave the way in increasing our party's voter base," a senior functionary in BJP told ANI. "Apart from ministers and three MPs for one assembly constituency, the party now plans to depute around 15 MLAs and state ministers have also been added to the team per the requirement," he added.

Sources also said that apart from earlier strength, now more than 1000 MLAs have been placed for Delhi polls from different states and have been assigned areas according to the need of the assembly constituency. The party has appointed central ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Shekhawat for taking stock of each and every point of the election campaign. They will meet around 300 booth level organisational members every day.

"These meetings start at around 4 pm in the evening at Dharmendra Pradhan's residence and end at around 9 to 10 pm," said the source. The BJP has so far held around 3000 public meetings. Apart from that, many small sampark (contact) programmes have been held which reaches every nook and corner of the city.

The total number of BJP cadres active in this election is around 1.10 lakh and the total number of voters in Delhi Legislative Assembly is 1,47,03,692. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.