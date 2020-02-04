Bengal BJP submits memorandum to Prez over law and order situation in state
A delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal led by the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing concern about the law and order situation in the state.
"Women are not safe in the state, they are being humiliated," Vijayvargiya said.
In a state where "even the Governor is being manhandled, speaks volume about the law and order situation," the BJP leader said.
