Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP targets Cong, AAP over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:48 IST
BJP targets Cong, AAP over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

Hitting out at the Congress and the Aam Adami Party for giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir, the ruling BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during anti-CAA protests. Intiating the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Upper House, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav also lauded the government for multiple initiatives to take India ahead globally while being rooted to its values whether on digital front, agriculture, health or national security.

As in Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties specially Congress for their stance against the amended Citizenship Act saying they were trying to divide the nation. Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh have gone to the demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh besides AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

"Congress and AAP are giving moral support" to the agitation and the "minds of small children are being poisoned", Yadav said, pointing out that a girl there spoke of violence against the prime minister and the union home minister while a "crowd was applauding", and the video was widely shared online. He said unfortunately none of the leaders or parties going there have raised issues of atrocities against minorities in Islamic nations and were busy politicising the issue for petty self interest.

Yadav alleged that by passing resolutions against the CAA, states ruled by non-BJP parties were hurting the Constitution. Lauding the government for Citizenship Amendment Act, Yadav also said that there has been improvement in national security ever since Bhartiya Janata Party has been voted to power.

Yadav quoted a statement by Trinamool MP Derek 'O Brien on how his relatives who went to Pakistan had to migrate and how those who came to India prospered. "We have got the citizenship law so that O'Briens remain O'Briens and are not forced to convert to other religions," Yadav said.

The ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 had figured prominently in the debate in Lok Sabha on Monday, with the BJP and opposition parties trading charges. Yadav also appreciated the move to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff for better coordination between the three wings of the armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...

UPDATE 1-WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

The World Health Organization WHO is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on ...

High Courts functioning with 50 pc strength, Centre sitting on recommendations: RS MP

Rajya Sabha lawmaker P Wilson on Tuesday raised the alarming emergency prevailing in the appointment of judges alleging that the Central government is sitting on recommendations even as most High Courts are functioning with only 50 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020