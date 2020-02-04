West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at BJP leaders for their recent "goli vs boli" remark during campaigns for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi and said that the saffron party was firing bullets because it is aware that it will lose the poll. She said that a country has a bleak future when its leaders take to the streets holding guns.

"When ministers come out to the streets holding guns then what lies ahead for the country? We do not know what will happen tomorrow. "There are (assembly) elections in Delhi and they(BJP) know they will not be able to win it. That's why they are sending people with guns. They are saying 'Boli nahi chalega, goli chalega'... But I am saying that only boli chalega (what the people of the coutry say will take place in India)," Banerjee said at a rally here.

Assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.