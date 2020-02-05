Left Menu
Buttigieg holds narrow lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats' updated results

  Lowa
  05-02-2020
  05-02-2020
Image Credit: Flickr

Pete Buttigieg held on to a narrow lead on Tuesday as Iowa Democrats released additional results from their chaotic caucuses, as former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71% of precincts reporting.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was a close second and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren was third, after a series of technical problems led to delays in counting the votes after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to begin the five-month process of picking a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for November's election.

