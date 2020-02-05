Expect BJP members also to read Hanuman Chalisa: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, the latter said that he expects people in BJP also to do the same. Replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, Kejriwal told ANI here, "It was a coincidence. There was an interview going on. He (the interviewer) said that BJP members were saying that I am anti-Hindu. I replied that I help senior citizens to seek blessings at Vaishno Devi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shirdi, Tirupati, then how am I anti-Hindu? I am a staunch believer of Lord Hanuman."

He added, "When I said this, he asked whether I know Hanuman Chalisa. So, I replied yes and he asked me to recite it. BJP has a problem with this too." Addressing a rally in Delhi, Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday said that after Kejriwal, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will also start chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

When asked about this, Kejriwal replied, "I expect the BJP members also to read it (Hanuman Chalisa). I don't think, those from BJP would have read Hanuman Chalisa in their entire life." (ANI)

