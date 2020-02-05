JKNPP says will hold protests in Delhi over domicile issue

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the issue of domicile law for the erstwhile state and said it will hold anti-government demonstrations on the issue in Delhi soon. "We will hold anti-government protests in New Delhi soon over domicile demand. The highly incongruous and contradictory statements made by its (BJP's) leadership in New Delhi had created huge embitterment in the hearts and minds of the people especially the youth on domicile issue," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh told reporters here.

He said the BJP should refrain from taking the people of Jammu and Kashmir for granted. "Don't play with the sentiments of the people over sensitive issues. The educated unemployed youth has been eagerly awaiting the enactment of an appropriate legislation so as to safeguard their interests in the new set up," he said.

"Double standards of BJP leadership have come to the fore on several occasions in its dealing with J and K affairs which seems to be the last priority for the present regime at the Centre," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.