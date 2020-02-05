Left Menu
Paswan meets group of Muslims over their concerns against govt's citizenship measures

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 19:54 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:54 IST
Paswan meets group of Muslims over their concerns against govt's citizenship measures

As part of his outreach to Muslims protesting against the Union government's citizenship measures, BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan met members of the community to allay their concerns and assured them that its door is always "open" for them. Paswan said on Wednesday that he held a long meeting with a group of Muslims "associated" with anti-CAA protests in different parts of the national capital to hear them out and apprise them of the government's position.

The Lok Janshakti Party leader said he told them in the meeting held on Tuesday evening that the government has already made it clear that it is not considering the National Register of Citizens and that there is no need for any document for the National Population of Register exercise. "As far as Indian citizenship is concerned, religion is never an issue. I also told them that the government's door is always open for them," he told PTI.

He was joined by LJP president Chirag Paswan, his party's secretary general Abdul Khaliq and other leaders of the party. Party leaders said the group expressed its reservations about the government's decision to keep Muslims out of the list of intended beneficiaries of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also aired the apprehension that the NPR exercise may result in people being put in the list of "doubtful citizens" category if they did not provide adequate documents.

Khaliq said the group appreciated the move of the party, which is a member of the BJP-led NDA alliance, to invite them for talks.

