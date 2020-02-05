Plaint against Independent MLA for 'threatening' BJP spokesman

A Goa BJP spokesperson on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for allegedly threatening him on the state assembly complex premises. Khaunte, however, claimed that he was not involved in any such incident.

BJP Goa spokesman Premanand Mhambrey lodged the complaint with Porvorim Police Station and also submitted the complaint letter to Speaker of Legislative Assembly, alleging that Khaunte caught hold of his hand and threatened him on the premises of the Assembly on Wednesday evening. Prior to the alleged incident, Mhambrey had addressed a press conference, in which he had accused Khaunte of being involved in various illegal activities.

Sadanand Tanavade, the Goa unit chief of the BJP, alleged that Khaunte threatened Mhambrey as he was "frustrated" over the latter's press conference against him. "Mhambrey had no personal enmity with Khaunte. He had addressed the party's viewpoint. Khaunte should have addressed a press conference to deny the allegations instead of resorting to such high-handed behaviour," Tanavade said.

Khaunte had been dropped from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet earlier last year. When contacted, Khaunte denied threatening Mhambrey.

"I have not touched anyone. BJP is frustrated as we are exposing them in the House, and hence they are trying to divert the attention," he said..

