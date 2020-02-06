Left Menu
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte arrested for 'threatening' Goa BJP spokesman

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 03:03 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 03:03 IST
In a late night development, the Goa Police arrested Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for allegedly threatening a state BJP spokesman. BJP State spokesman Premanand Mahambrey had on Wednesday filed a police complaint against Khaunte accusing him of threatening him. He had also submitted the complaint to the Assembly speaker.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco told PTI that Khaunte was arrested late in the night. He, however, refused to give any further details.

Police sources confirmed that Khaunte was arrested after the Goa Police approached legislative Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. The speaker's permission is required as the assembly is in session. The budget session of the assembly will culminate on February 7.

Police in their submission before the Speaker pointed out that the accused is an influential person and an elected representative, while the complainant is a spokesman of a political party, which might lead to further troubles. The former state revenue minister was arrested under section 341 (wrongful restrainment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, Mhambrey had addressed a press conference in which he had accused Khaunte of being involved in illegalities. Later, the Goa unit chief of the BJP had alleged that Khaunte threatened Mhambrey as he was "frustrated" over the latter's press conference.

Mahambrey had then filed a formal police complaint against Khaunte accusing him of threatening him on the state assembly premises. Khaunte had been dropped from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet earlier last year.

When contacted, Khaunte had on Wednesday denied threatening Mhambrey. "I have not touched anyone. The BJP is frustrated as we are exposing them in the House, and hence they are trying to divert the attention," he had said.

