Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena slams BJP over Ram temple trust announcement before Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:49 IST
Sena slams BJP over Ram temple trust announcement before Delhi
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

A day after the Centre announced formation of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP, saying the issue was not expected to be politicised, but its "foundation" has been laid ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. "Modi gave the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' just four days ahead of polling for the Delhi Assembly. Will be happy if (the number) goes up by two-four seats with the help of Shri Ram," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Thursday said sarcastically.

"It was expected that the issue of Ram temple will not be politicised, but its 'foundation' was laid for the Delhi Assembly (election) and will be completed on the occasion of 2024 Lok Sabha (polls)," it said in cryptic remarks. It is expected that a "Ram Rajya" (welfare state) will be realised in a true sense in the country by then, it added.

There is criticism that the BJP "brought in" Lord Ram as Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has caused restlessness in the saffron party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Marathi daily said. "This (criticism) is because the prime minister announced formation of the temple trust four days ahead of polling. It is important that the prime minister made the announcement in the Lok Sabha," it said.

The Shiv Sena said the Supreme Court will have to be thanked first for the prime minister's announcement about the trust, as the apex court had ordered construction of the temple in November last year. It also thanked Modi for discharging his duty as the prime minister in the light of the Supreme Court order.

The Shiv Sena, which had long campaigned for the temple construction, said how autonomous the trust is going to be will be known only after the appointment of its members. It said the trust should have representation of all the organisations which campaigned for the temple construction, if it is an "autonomous body".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was active in the campaign for temple construction from day one. "The BJP itself had then admitted that the Shiv Sainiks landed hammers on the Babri (mosque) and the (then) Shiv Sena chief (late Bal Thackeray) said he was proud of the Shiv Sainiks who brought down the Babri," it pointed out.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks "laid their lives" in the violence after the Babri mosque demolition, it claimed. "Those who gave the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' should keep this in mind," it said.

Recalling L K Advani's role in the campaign, the Shiv Sena said the BJP would not have attained the current position in country's politics had the veteran leader not taken out a 'rath yatra' in the name of Shri Ram (in 1990). The construction of Ram temple had been part of the BJP's poll manifesto for years, and it was expected that the promise would be fulfilled when the Narendra Modi government was formed at the Centre in 2014 will full majority, it said.

During the previous term of Modi government, the Shiv Sena - a partner of the BJP till last year - called for bringing an ordinance for temple construction, but the government did not do so, the editorial recalled. "Eventually, hearing took place in the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue for 40 days in a row and the it gave verdict in favour of the Ram temple (construction)...the trust is being formed due to that court order," it said.

"It is binding on any government to implement the courts order. Prime Minister Modi followed that order," the Marathi publication added. While making announcement about the trust on Wednesday, the prime minister also said the government has decided to transfer 67.70 acres of land acquired under the Ayodhya Act to the trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us: PM to Oppn

Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us PM to Opposition in LS....

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada, which cancelled a select number of flights to China on Jan. 28, said it would ...

3 drug smugglers held in Amritsar, 500 gm heroin seized

Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested after an exchange of fire with Punjab police during a raid conducted at a house that was used as their hideout in Palm Garden in Amritsar district, police said on Thursday. Around 500 grams of hero...

Concerned about abuse of platforms for fake news, porn; cos should be accountable: Prasad

The government on Thursday expressed serious concern over public platforms like YouTube, Google, WhatsApp and others being abused for revenge porn, fake news and content designed to incite violence and cautioned that while digital world can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020