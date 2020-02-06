Left Menu
Cong must say 'Save Constitution' each day to realise their past mistakes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that it should say 'Save the Constitution' more often to realise their past mistakes.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-02-2020 14:43 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 14:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that it should say 'Save the Constitution' more often to realise their past mistakes. The Prime Minister was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

"There has been the talk of 'Save Constitution'. I agree Congress should say this 100 times in a day. Maybe they will realise their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during the emergency? When state governments were dismissed? When cabinet resolutions were torn?" Modi said. "Who brought 'remote control governance' through the National Advisory Council (NAC), which had a bigger role than the position of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister's Office," he added.

The Prime Minister said that those who are talking about respect for Constitution "never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades". Taking a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Modi said, "Shahi Tharoor Ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir, you should have shown concern."

The Prime Minister said that there are lawmakers in the House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. "When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition," he added. (ANI)

