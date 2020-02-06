Mahua Moitra terms PM Modi's speech in LS as 'mix of fairy tale, mediocrity'

Left Menu
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lower House of the Parliament as 'a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity'.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

"It was a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity. There are no numbers in the budget or in his speech, there is only qualitative grandstanding," Moitra told ANI on being asked about Prime Minister's speech.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister slammed his political rivals while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and said that there was a problem in opposition mindset which saw some people as 'Muslims of India' while for BJP everyone is an India."We are being reminded that the slogan of 'Quit India', 'Jai Hind' was given by Muslims. Problem is that in the eyes of Congress these people are only a Muslim even after so many years. For us, they are Indians. Be it Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Abdul Hamid or Abdul Kalam Azad, these all are Indians for us", Modi said in the lower house of parliament.Prime Minister Modi also touched upon a number of subjects including Article 370, the economy, political violence in West Bengal among others during his over an hour-long speech in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

