UK over-reacted to coronavirus outbreak, says Chinese ambassador
Britain's advice to its nationals to leave China because of the coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province was an over-reaction, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursday.
Asked during a news conference if the Chinese authorities had been consulted about the advice, Liu Xiaoming said: "We did tell them over-reaction is not helpful. We asked them to take the advice of the WHO to make a reasonable response. Do not over-react."
