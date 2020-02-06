Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party's first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about their accuracy.

"Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass," Perez said in a Twitter post. No winner has been declared four days after the caucuses took place in 1,600 locations throughout Iowa on Monday night. With 97% of precincts counted, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has 26.1% of state delegate equivalents and Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 26.2%, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

It was not clear when the rest of the results would be released and the troubled process has clouded the Democrats' efforts to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in November. The delay was initially attributed to a technical problem with a new mobile app, but other concerns have emerged.

The Iowa Democratic Party received an "unusually high volume of inbound calls" to its caucus hotline on Monday night from "callers who would hang up immediately after being connected, supporters of President Trump who called to express their displeasure with the Democratic Party, and Iowans looking to confirm details," a party official confirmed on Thursday. ​ Party staff worked to flag and block repeat callers who appeared to be attempting to jam the lines and interfere with the reporting of caucus results, and the call volume was "highly irregular" compared to previous caucuses, the official said.

