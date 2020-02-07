US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harmed
Washington, Feb 7 (AFP) The United States on Thursday warned Venezuela's leftist regime of consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido is not allowed to return safely from a visit to Washington.
"We hope that the regime makes the calculation, particularly after this trip, that the support for Guaido is strong and that the counter-reaction to any move against him would make it a mistake for the regime," Elliott Abrams, the US pointman on Venezuela, told reporters. (AFP) TIR
TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- United States
- Washington
- Elliott Abrams
ALSO READ
Venezuela says murder rate down sharply in 2019
'We need your help': Venezuela's Guaido in plea to Davos
Venezuelan opposition party seeks U.S. blessing to 'repeat' 2018 election -document
Thousands support Venezuela's Guaido at Madrid rally
Eleven young Venezuelans die in fire while foraging for food