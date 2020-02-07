US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harmed

Washington, Feb 7 (AFP) The United States on Thursday warned Venezuela's leftist regime of consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido is not allowed to return safely from a visit to Washington.

"We hope that the regime makes the calculation, particularly after this trip, that the support for Guaido is strong and that the counter-reaction to any move against him would make it a mistake for the regime," Elliott Abrams, the US pointman on Venezuela, told reporters. (AFP) TIR

